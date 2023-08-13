November 30, 2023 From CoinTelegraph

© Reuters. The cryptocurrency amnesty has an expiry date: November 30, 2023

The cryptocurrency amnesty has an expiry date: November 30, 2023. To be honest, rather than an amnesty we should speak of an “emergence application.” In fact, paragraph 138 of the latest Budget Law provides for the possibility for those who have not declared the income of the crypto-assets held as at 31 December 2021 to present such an application. Until now, the times and methods of presentation were unknown. Now thanks to a recent provision by the Revenue Agency, we have all the tools necessary to bring out the cryptocurrencies never declared until 2021.

We have already covered this topic in the past:

Budget law on cryptocurrencies: amnesty on the way? Cryptocurrency amnesty: is it worth exploiting it? But above all, we made a series of considerations. We recall that until the entry into force of the recent Budget Law, these issues were not regulated. Taxpayers who until 31/12/2021 proceeded to declare their assets did so based exclusively on interpellations from the Revenue Agency, since there was no (until today) a law that required this fulfillment. Now the legislation intervenes by providing the possibility of remedying potential past obligations not respected. Consequently, it seems bizarre to have to take advantage of an amnesty for not having declared cryptocurrencies, when until now no obligation to declare was expressly foreseen. In other words it is a question of paying a fine for not having complied with a law that did not exist.

