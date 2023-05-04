Home » Now Chat GPT will also search for people’s homes
US real estate company Zillow has announced the launch of a ChatGPT plugin, which will help users buy or rent a home.

The plugin will reportedly help users communicate with an artificial intelligence chatbot about the type of property they want to buy or rent, as well as tell them the location and price.

With this information, the chatbot will look into Zillow’s database and provide users with information about homes.

Giving an example, Zillow said: ‘If a user searches for two-bedroom, two-bathroom townhouses in Seattle for under $800,000, the AI ​​chatbot will provide relevant information from Zillow’s database.’

However, the company says the application will not act as a user, such as scheduling a ride or contacting an agent.

Whether you’re looking to buy, rent or just view a property, you can ask about specific property listings or specify homes you’re interested in, the company said in a statement.

According to the company, the plug-in is expected to be available initially to select ChatGPT users from May 2 and “broader access is expected in the future.”

Zillow said the plugin is currently in early testing, which will allow its team to work with OpenAI to “optimize the experience.”

Zillow CTO David Battle said in a statement: ‘Generative AI is changing the way people find information. We understand its immense potential and look forward to driving further technological innovation with OpenAI technology in the future.’

The real estate firm added: ‘The new Zillow Chat GPT plugin is the latest example of how we’re using technology to help unlock information and empower our users. Whether they are buying, renting or selling their home.’

Chatbot responses are limited and consistent with Zillow’s data policies, it said.

However, the real estate firm says it cannot control how others, including ChatGPT, use the data.

