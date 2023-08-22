NOW is renewed: from 28 September low cost basic plan with advertising and Premium option

From 28 September 2023, NOWthe on-demand streaming platform of Sky is completely renewed with a revolution in the commercial offer which provides a basic plan extremely cheap with ads and an upgrade Premium without any commercial breaks.

The strategic move of NOW points to significantly expand the subscriber base with a more popular and flexible offer, adapted to the different needs and economic possibilities of users, while maintaining the technological strengths with the option Premium. The main goal is to conquer new users with the plan Base low cost with advertisingwithout however giving up the excellent video quality and surround sound for those who want the ultimate visual and sound experience by adding the option Premium.

The new plan Base will have a super discounted cost of suns 8.99 euros per month for the Pass Cinema o Entertainment e 14,99 euro for the Pass Sport. This low cost basic plan will include the presence of commercials even in on-demand content and will only allow viewing on one device at a time with standard stereo sound. The option Premiumwith a modicum additional cost of 5 euros per month, it will totally remove the ads from all on-demand content and will guarantee simultaneous viewing on two devices with Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound, for a very high quality viewing and listening experience comparable to the cinema.

The option Premium it can be activated or deactivated autonomously by the user at any time, regardless of the number and type of Entertainment, Cinema or Sport Pass subscribed in the monthly package. For all existing subscribers NOWthe option Premium will be included totally free automatically in the offer, as long as they keep the current Passes active without changes or cancellations for an extended period of time. Only in case of cancellation complete and subsequent reactivation of one or more Passes, the monthly renewal of Premium will cost 5 euros per month.

The new ultra discounted list prices of the NOW Passes valid starting from 28 September will be the following:

8.99 euros per month for the Cinema Pass, 8.99 euros for the Entertainment Pass, 14.99 euros for the Sport Pass.

Anyone who purchases both the Cinema Pass and the Entertainment Pass will enjoy one special loyalty discount, paying only 11.98 euros per month for both instead of 17.98 euros as previously.

FAQ – QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS

What is Premium?

Premium is an option that you can add to your Passes, thanks to which you can improve your viewing experience on NOW. Here are the features included: 2 devices at the same time, on demand content without commercial breaks, immersive audio with Dolby Digital 5.1. The following devices will not enjoy Dolby Digital 5.1 Audio at Premium launch: Web Browser, Android Mobile, iOS Mobile, Chromecast Gen 2, LG 2017 and earlier, Samsung 2016 and earlier, Vodafone TV Box Gen 1 and Gen 2.

Why is Premium included in my subscription products?

Thanks to Premium you will enjoy the best streaming experience. As our customer we have included Premium in your subscription with no change on the total cost of yours

offer.

Change something for me? Is it true that I won’t have to incur additional costs?

The total cost of your current offer does not change. As a NOW customer you will enjoy all Premium features at no extra cost.

When will Premium be active?

Premium will be active from September 28th and, consequently, you will be able to enjoy the new features included in your offer starting from that date. However, for technical reasons you could see Premium in preview on the “Your offer” page of the Personal Area as early as August 28th, but this does not imply the activation of the additional Premium features nor that you will incur any additional costs.

Can I remove Premium from the products in my offer?

You can always deactivate the renewal of Premium up to 24 hours before the end of the Vision Period and you can continue to benefit from its features until the expiry date of the renewal. If Premium is deactivated, you will no longer be able to enjoy the aforementioned features: you will only be able to watch NOW from one device at a time;, you will see commercial advertisements while using on-demand content, you will have stereo audio instead of Dolby Digital 5.1. Furthermore, you will lose the special discount we are offering you and, if you wish, you can reactivate Premium at the list price of €5.00/month.

What is the list price of Premium?

If you decide to cancel Premium, you can add it back to your offer at any time at the list price of €5.00/month.

How long will I have access to Premium with the price dedicated to me?

You will be able to benefit from Premium at the price dedicated to you as long as you keep the Passes that make up your current offer active. Consequently, if you deactivate one or more of your passes, Premium will be renewed at the list price of €5.00/month. Furthermore, the monthly renewal of Premium is subject to maintaining at least one active Pass.

Thanks to Premium, will I no longer see ads?

Thanks to Premium you will be able to see all of NOW’s on-demand content without commercial breaks. You will then continue to see advertisements on the Live Channels.

What are the new NOW Pass list prices?

Starting from 28 September, the new MONTHLY NOW list prices will be: Cinema Pass from €9.99, Monthly Entertainment Pass €8.99, Monthly Sport Pass €14.99. If you purchase both the Entertainment Pass and the Cinema Pass on the NOW website, you will enjoy a further discount so that the total cost of the two Passes will be €11.98/month instead of €17.98/month.

