Home » Now you can report improperly parked cars in ReportesMed
News

Now you can report improperly parked cars in ReportesMed

by admin
Now you can report improperly parked cars in ReportesMed

ReportesMed, the application that allows the citizens of Medellín to report situations in the city such as damage to public lighting, the traffic light system, holes and potholes in the road network, accumulation of solid waste on the roads and illegally occupied properties, will have a new service.

In a few days, badly parked vehicles on public roads will also be able to be reported, which aims to improve mobility in the city.

“We have identified, with the Ministry of Mobility, some strategic corridors that are vital for the mobility of the city and thanks to this tool, citizens, in real time, will be able to report bad parking. This immediately reaches the Ministry of Mobility, so that it can identify where the critical points of mobility are being generated in the city”, affirmed the Secretary of Digital Innovation, Rivier Gómez.

What is intended is to generate awareness among citizens and improve habits when parking.

It may also interest you: In Medellín, an alert circular is issued for Dengue

You may also be interested in

See also  Migrant killed in Ventimiglia, a compatriot stopped: he confessed. The crime after a quarrel

You may also like

The theme education reading class for provincial leading...

E.League: Oliver referees Roma, Siebert for Juve-Seville –...

Tough market conditions, Intel will launch a new...

Twitter will delete accounts that have not been...

Bricklayer crashes and dies on a construction site...

Military aircraft targeted rocket launchers in Khan Yunis...

Alert about scams on behalf of the Caminos...

Tongxiang City Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau takes...

Turin airport, over 67 million to the territory...

President 尹 likely to issue a message on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy