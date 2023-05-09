Now you can report improperly parked cars in ReportesMed

ReportesMed, the application that allows the citizens of Medellín to report situations in the city such as damage to public lighting, the traffic light system, holes and potholes in the road network, accumulation of solid waste on the roads and illegally occupied properties, will have a new service.

In a few days, badly parked vehicles on public roads will also be able to be reported, which aims to improve mobility in the city.

“We have identified, with the Ministry of Mobility, some strategic corridors that are vital for the mobility of the city and thanks to this tool, citizens, in real time, will be able to report bad parking. This immediately reaches the Ministry of Mobility, so that it can identify where the critical points of mobility are being generated in the city”, affirmed the Secretary of Digital Innovation, Rivier Gómez.

What is intended is to generate awareness among citizens and improve habits when parking.