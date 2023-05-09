Osimhen scores the Scudetto goal and off Maradona the party explodes – Corriere TV

Thanks to the draw, 1 to 1, away from home against Udinese (goal of the Osimhen), Luciano Spalletti’s Napoli won the 2022-2023 Italian Championship, 121st edition of the top flight of the Italian football championship, five days before the end of the season.

It is the third time that Napoli has won the Scudetto. The first two in the 80s in the 1986-1987 season and in the 1989-1990 season, with Diego Armando Maradona.

And just in Largo Maradona, in the Spanish Quarters of Naples, the fans cheered at the goal-scudetto scored by Osimhen. (AGTW)