Numbers talk about China’s economic situation in the first quarter | Flowing China unleashes vitality and vitality——Perspective on transportation data in the first quarter of 2023_Hangzhou Net

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, April 27thTopic: Flowing China Unleashes Vitality and Vitality——A Perspective on Transportation Data in the First Quarter of 2023

Xinhua News Agency reporters Ye Haoming and Yang Chi

On April 3, 2023, the first train (Chongqing-Ruili-Myanmar) of the New Land-Sea Corridor cross-border rail-road intermodal train departs from the Xiaonanya Railway Logistics Center in Jiangjin, Chongqing (drone photo).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Tang Yi

Completed freight volume of 11.87 billion tons, a year-on-year increase of 5%; the year-on-year growth rate of passenger car travel volume and commercial passenger volume was more than 25%; completed port cargo throughput of 3.85 billion tons, a year-on-year increase of 6.2%; completed transportation fixed asset investment of 7205 100 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 13.3%… The Ministry of Transport released the data for the first quarter at a regular press conference held on the 27th. The data shows that the transportation economy is operating steadily and improving, with both qualitative and quantitative improvements. reasonable growth.

There are more and more vehicles loaded with goods on the roads, the flow of people traveling across provinces has increased significantly, and more major transportation infrastructures have sprung up…Multiple factors are intertwined, and the economic operation of transportation has accelerated and resumed growth. More vitality and vitality.

There are a lot of goods and busy travel, which reflects the gradual recovery of production and life

The island city welcomes spring, and everything is flourishing. In the Qingdao port area of ​​Shandong port, ocean-going ships are constantly coming and going, intelligent bridge cranes, tire cranes and other machinery are working in an orderly manner, and trucks and fish are running through the shuttle, which is full of vitality.

Ports are the “barometer” of national economic development. At the press conference, Su Jie, deputy director of the Comprehensive Planning Department of the Ministry of Transport, introduced that in the first quarter, my country’s port container throughput was 69.73 million TEUs, an increase of 3.5% year-on-year; the domestic trade throughput of port goods increased by 5.4%, and the foreign trade throughput increased by 7.8% %, port production maintained steady growth.

The smooth flow of goods demonstrates the accelerated recovery of economic and social production; the smooth flow of people proves that the tourist consumption market is booming.

This year’s “May 1st” holiday is the first 5-day small holiday after the epidemic prevention and control was transferred to “Class B and B management”, and the travel demand of tourists has “blowout”. At 10:30 on April 15th, the tickets for trains departing from Hangzhou to Changsha, Nanchang and other popular directions were “secondary”, and many people exclaimed, “It seems to be back in 2019”.

In response to the situation of “difficult to get a ticket”, the person in charge of the Passenger Transport Department of China National Railway Group said that the railway department has adopted various measures to further increase the transport capacity. From April 27 to May 4, the national railways will arrange more than 10,500 passenger trains per day, and more than 1,500 passenger trains will be added to meet the travel needs of the majority of passengers.

March, when foreign trade is picking up, is a critical period for many companies to increase sales and obtain orders, and it is also a time when logistics companies are busy.

“Our sales in March increased by 30% compared to February. Fortunately, we stocked up in Cainiao’s overseas warehouses in Spain and the United States in advance, which solved the ‘imminent need’ of logistics and transportation.” The person in charge of a toy company located in Suzhou Industrial Park said.

According to the person in charge of Cainiao’s overseas warehouses, thanks to the self-developed digital intelligent warehouse management system and refined operations, consumers in Europe can receive the products that the merchants have stocked up in as soon as two days.

According to the data released by the State Post Bureau, in the first quarter, the express business volume has completed 26.89 billion pieces, an increase of 11.0% year-on-year, of which the international/Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan express business volume has completed 630 million pieces, a year-on-year increase of 46.8%.

“With the gradual recovery of production and living order, the flow of logistics and people has increased significantly.” Fu Linghui, spokesman of the National Bureau of Statistics, said that the transportation industry has recovered rapidly, and the growth of residents’ travel and transportation-related industries has accelerated.

Busy start of work and extensive investment will promote the overall improvement of economic operation

On April 17, with the last main cable strand in place, the erection of the main cable of the Longmen Bridge across the Maowei Sea in Qinzhou was completed, marking the construction of the superstructure of the main channel bridge of the longest cross-sea bridge under construction in Guangxi The most complex and critical process has been completed.

A bridge flies from north to south, and the natural moat becomes a thoroughfare. According to reports, the Longmen Bridge project will open up the “stuck point” of the Guangxi Binhai Highway, and the time and space distance between Fangcheng Port and Qinzhou Port will also be reduced from about 1.5 hours to about 25 minutes, which will effectively promote the high-quality development of the Beibu Gulf Economic Zone and help the new land and sea in the west. Channel construction.

The spring is infinitely good, and it is the right time to forge ahead. Since the beginning of the new year, production in various places has been “full bow”, full of energy and busy work:

——Looking at the southwest, the two main piers of the Jialing River Bridge on the Chengdu-Wanzhou high-speed railway via Dazhou-Wanzhou completed the pouring of pile foundations, and new progress has been made in the construction of the “eight vertical and eight horizontal” high-speed rail network along the river;

——Looking at the Northeast, the reconstruction and expansion project of the 238-kilometer Beijing-Harbin Expressway (Ji-Liaojie) to Panjin section is under intense construction, and the Northeast Expressway network is gradually improving;

——Looking at the coast, the first shield machine of the full-opening section of the Shenzhen-Huizhou Intercity Dapeng Branch Line started smoothly, and the intercity railway network in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area is getting denser and denser;

——Looking inland, the Dahualin Bridge of the G341 Jiaxi Highway Jiading-Xihai section road project has successfully completed the erection of box girders, and the interconnection between plateau cities and counties has been further strengthened…

Transportation infrastructure has the characteristics of large investment scale, quick implementation, good comprehensive benefits, and strong driving effect. It is one of the important areas for moderately advanced infrastructure investment, expanding domestic demand, stabilizing growth, and promoting employment.

“In the first quarter, the investment in transportation fixed assets was 720.5 billion yuan, an increase of 13.3% year-on-year, which achieved a ‘good start’ in expanding investment in transportation, laying a solid foundation for ensuring the completion of the annual investment target, and providing strong service support for promoting the overall improvement of economic operation. “Su Jie said.

Make up for shortcomings, promote construction, and further play the role of “first mover”

Transportation is the “forerunner” of the economy and society. Since the beginning of the year, the transportation department has coordinated and done a good job in the prevention and control of the Spring Festival travel epidemic and the guarantee of transportation services, effectively ensuring the safe, healthy, convenient and comfortable travel of the people and the smooth and orderly transportation of key materials; The “aorta” and “microcirculation” are basically unblocked.

In March of this year, the Ministry of Transport held a meeting to accelerate the preliminary work of the project and actively expand the effective investment in transportation, and made arrangements for the expansion of effective investment in transportation in 2023. Provincial transportation departments have successively formulated annual investment goals and tasks, and several The province’s expected transportation investment scale exceeds 300 billion yuan, and transportation investment is making steady progress.

Sichuan-Tibet Railway, Guangdong Huangmaohai Cross-sea Passage, Xinjiang Wuwei Expressway Tianshan Shengli Tunnel, Western Land-Sea New Passage Pinglu Canal, Changsha Huanghua Airport Reconstruction and Expansion Projects, etc. Projects such as the expansion project of the international container hub port in the Yangpu area of ​​Hainan, and the automated wharf project in the Jiangyin port area of ​​Fuzhou port have started smoothly… A large number of major transportation projects are advancing in an orderly manner.

Although my country’s transportation economy has achieved a good start in general and the construction of transportation infrastructure has achieved remarkable results, there are still weaknesses between urban and rural areas, which need to be filled quickly.

Su Jie said that in the next step, on the basis of maintaining the investment scale, we will insist on serving the implementation of major national strategies, implement the “14th Five-Year Plan”, further expand effective investment in transportation, accelerate the approval and construction of key projects, and strengthen the tracking and coordination of key projects , scheduling, promote project implementation in a scientific and orderly manner, prevent and resolve risks, and effectively play the important role of transportation investment in stabilizing growth.