Nureddin Nebati targeted CHP – Political News

Minister of Treasury and Finance and AK Party Mersin Deputy Candidate Nureddin Nabatifrom social media account CHPIt targeted .

Nabati made the following statements in his statement:

“What a disgrace it is that those who trampled the values ​​of this Nation are now out and talking about their confidence? Our nation lost its trust in this mentality forever on February 28. That is why the CHP has been disastrous in every election since 2002. This fact, history repeats itself. When they do, they will understand, but it will be too late.”

