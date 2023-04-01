The news first appeared a few days ago on the broadcast of the local Crimean television Krym 24. The peninsula, occupied by the Russians since the winter of 2014, will have its own, professional and so far small army.

Crimean leader Sergey Aksionov, appointed by Moscow, characterized the professional qualifications of their commanders as “guys who have gone through everything.”

“They all have combat experience. More than 60 guys have some kind of military decoration, a few days ago they already took the first enemy prisoner. When you look at them, you will understand that they are capable of everything. The chief of staff is a Hero of Russia,” Aksionov boasted.

He disclosed that it will not be an insignificant unit within the official security forces, but a highly professional grouping with an autonomous general staff. In other words, something similar to what the now world-famous Wagnerians represent – they are the ones who help Aksionov build his army.

On the peninsula, the name Aksionovci is already being used for the new military formation. Its seat is Perevalne in the south of the peninsula, where training also takes place.

Specialized snipers

It is a particularly interesting place with a special tradition. Right there