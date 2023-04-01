Home News Accounts and properties of Jorge Iván Ospina, mayor of Cali, are seized
Accounts and properties of Jorge Iván Ospina, mayor of Cali, are seized

The auditing entity is carrying out a process of responsibility under which the seizure of five bank accounts and seven real estate belonging to Mayor Jorge Iván Ospina was ordered. Said decision was copied to the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation and to the Prosecutor’s Office.

The foregoing, due to an alleged breach of contracts that would implicate the Departmental Printer of Valle del Cauca Imprectics and the Windetec Temporary Union. The entity investigates alleged irregularities in the inter-administrative agreement signed for the preventive and corrective maintenance of cameras in charge of the District Security Secretariat. In the same way, contracts are being investigated Emcali, public service company of that city.

About 45 bank accounts would have been seized in total by the Comptroller’s Office. These correspond to contractors and former managers of said company.

The new blow of the Prosecutor to the Total Peace of Petro

What has the mayor of Cali, Jorge Iván Ospina, said about it?

Given the scandal derived from this action by the Comptroller’s Office and the monitoring of the media that revealed the information, such as the newspaper El Tiempo and Semana Magazine, the mayor spoke about it on his Twitter account, this, through a long thread of eleven tweets in which he exposes:

