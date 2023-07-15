Official: The new coach of Deportivo Cali

One day before starting competitions, ehe Deportivo Cali made official the arrival of a new helmsman to face what will be the challenges of the second half of 2023. The sugar growers will compete in the Betplay League and in the Colombia Cup, but their main challenge is not to fall into the jaws of the relegation that pursues them so hard.

For this reason. Deportivo Cali decided to choose an old acquaintance as its new Technical Director: it is the experienced coach from Barranquilla jamie de la pavawho from today will assume the responsibility of not letting the Deportivo Cali ship sink.

After having a successful career with the cali america, De La Pava reaches the rival from the patio, a situation that the fans of the scarlet team do not like very much. Some have used his social networks to reproach the technical director that he was the last one who could take the ‘red devils’ to an important instance, in a Libertadores.

jamie de la pava in his last club in Colombia (Cortuluá) had a good performance, where he directed 37 games, winning 15, drawing 12 and losing 10, in addition, a goal average of 1.27 per game.

The 56-year-old from Barranquilla comes from directing the Unión Comercio of Peru, a team in which he was only in charge of the bench for six months without much success. His return to Valle del Cauca soccer excites the fans of Deportivo Cali.

It is worth mentioning that all of Jaime de la Pava’s titles have been with Valle del Cauca teams, highlighting the three championships with América de Cali, a Colombia Cup with Deportivo Cali and two promotion championships with Cortuluá.

