Peshawar: The prominent judoka Dr. Sabrina Fulz Mowers, who won gold medals in judo in Olympic competitions including World Games, Europeans, reached Peshawar after climbing the hill yesterday. Provincial Judo Association President and Pakistan Judo Federation Vice President Masood Ahmed and others were present with him. DG Sports Khalid Mahmood told the players of the camp that we are trying to provide the best facilities, but the players should focus on winning medals. He said that there is no dearth of talent and the players have to work hard. Helped a lot. He said that he came to Pakistan on a whim, he traveled by bicycle from Islamabad to the Karakoram highway and then to the starting point of Ke To Ke Pahari, he climbed K To Ke Pahari. Earlier last year she also visited Mount Everest. He said that along with judo, he is also fond of cycling, mountain climbing and other sports and he participated in every sport and achieved success, but judo became his identity.

Sabrina Phils Movers said that she is working for peace and doing various missions around the world which gives her heart relief. There is no security problem in Pakistan, he did not suffer anywhere during his visit, the people are very loving and will bring a soft image of Pakistan to the world. He said that tough training in the summer season is a challenge, but the players are working hard. He said that I am wearing a green dress because I am participating in the Independence Day celebrations in Pakistan.

Related