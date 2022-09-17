From 0-24:00 on September 16, 1 new local confirmed case (Xi’an) and 7 asymptomatic infections (4 in Baoji, 1 in Xi’an, 1 in Xianyang, and 1 in Shangluo) were newly reported. 1 case was discharged.

As of 24:00 on September 16, there are 47 local confirmed cases in hospital and 192 asymptomatic infections under medical observation.

Local confirmed cases: male, 28 years old, reported by Xi’an. He came to Shaanxi from another province on September 15, and reported it as soon as he arrived, and was then transferred to a point-to-point transfer for isolation. During the isolation period, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed a confirmed case of new coronary pneumonia (mild).

Local asymptomatic infection 1: Female, 63 years old, reported from Shangluo City. During the isolation period, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia.

Local asymptomatic infection 2: Male, 52 years old, reported by Xi’an City, a close contact of local asymptomatic infection 14 released on September 14. During the isolation period, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia.

Local asymptomatic infected person 3: Female, 40 years old, reported by Baoji City. During the isolation period, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia.

Local asymptomatic infection 4: Female, 7 years old, reported by Baoji City. During the isolation period, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia.

Local asymptomatic infection 5: Male, 15 years old, reported from Baoji City. During the isolation period, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia.

Local asymptomatic infection 6: Female, 8 years old, Baoji City report. During the isolation period, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia.

Local asymptomatic infection 7: Male, 35 years old, reported from Xianyang City. On September 16, he returned to Shaanxi by car from other provinces. After arriving, he was directly quarantined by closed-loop transfer. During the isolation period, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and he was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia by the municipal expert group.

The above confirmed cases and asymptomatic infected persons are all quarantined in designated medical institutions for treatment and medical observation. The specific activity trajectories and epidemic prevention and control work will be released by Xi’an, Baoji, Xianyang and Shangluo respectively.

From 0-24:00 on September 16, 1 new case of imported asymptomatic infection was newly reported.

As of 24:00 on September 16, there are currently 4 cases of imported confirmed cases in hospital isolation and treatment, and 16 cases of asymptomatic infections under isolation medical observation.

Asymptomatic infection imported from abroad: female, 42 years old, closed-loop management after entry, no self-movement trajectory in Shaanxi Province, positive nucleic acid test result during isolation, diagnosed as asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia by municipal expert group, currently in Isolated medical observation in designated medical institutions.