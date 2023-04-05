Home News One of the most wanted fell in Neiva
News

One of the most wanted fell in Neiva

by admin
One of the most wanted fell in Neiva

Authorities reported the capture of Luis Miguel Peralta Rodríguez, alias ‘Mechanical’, one of the most wanted criminals in Neiva.

In a joint operation between the Ninth Brigade of the National Army and the Technical Investigation Corps (CTI) of the Prosecutor’s Office, Luis Miguel Peralta Rodríguez, alias ‘Mechanical’, one of the most wanted criminals, was captured in a rural area of ​​the municipality of Colombia. in Neiva. The capture of this man was the result of arduous investigations and monitoring by the authorities.

‘El Mecánico’ was part of the criminal group ‘Los Libertadores’, dedicated to the commission of crimes such as qualified and aggravated theft, and personal injuries in communes 1, 2, 3, 9 and 10 of the Huilense capital. For this reason, the authorities offered a reward of up to two million pesos for his location.

According to the evidence, the man captured was responsible for committing thefts and assaulting his victims in the city of Neiva, which is why the authorities have been tracking him for several months. Thanks to the inter-institutional work between the Artillery Battalion No. 9 Tenerife of the National Army and the CTI, it was possible to put an end to the criminal career of this dangerous criminal.

The capture of ‘El Mecánico’ occurs within the framework of the implementation of the most wanted cartel in Neiva, a strategy that seeks to find the whereabouts of the most dangerous criminals in the city. The authorities have highlighted the importance of citizen collaboration in this process, and have called on the community to continue reporting any suspicious activity that could contribute to the capture of other criminals.

You may also like

Football: Italian Cup; Cremonese-Fiorentina 0-2 – Lombardy

All ready for the initial whistle! Monagas SC...

Health and Beauty 2023 – The Journal

The legend of Queen in Peter Hince’s shots...

Important role of Bundi Sanjay in disclosure of...

Coffee machines in bakeries in Venice, bars protest...

Karachi: Why the election campaign for local body...

In the sea there are roads: take care...

“Qingming” cultural relics send flowers to commemorate and...

New institutional logo for the Order of Architects...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy