Authorities reported the capture of Luis Miguel Peralta Rodríguez, alias ‘Mechanical’, one of the most wanted criminals in Neiva.

In a joint operation between the Ninth Brigade of the National Army and the Technical Investigation Corps (CTI) of the Prosecutor’s Office, Luis Miguel Peralta Rodríguez, alias ‘Mechanical’, one of the most wanted criminals, was captured in a rural area of ​​the municipality of Colombia. in Neiva. The capture of this man was the result of arduous investigations and monitoring by the authorities.

‘El Mecánico’ was part of the criminal group ‘Los Libertadores’, dedicated to the commission of crimes such as qualified and aggravated theft, and personal injuries in communes 1, 2, 3, 9 and 10 of the Huilense capital. For this reason, the authorities offered a reward of up to two million pesos for his location.

According to the evidence, the man captured was responsible for committing thefts and assaulting his victims in the city of Neiva, which is why the authorities have been tracking him for several months. Thanks to the inter-institutional work between the Artillery Battalion No. 9 Tenerife of the National Army and the CTI, it was possible to put an end to the criminal career of this dangerous criminal.

The capture of ‘El Mecánico’ occurs within the framework of the implementation of the most wanted cartel in Neiva, a strategy that seeks to find the whereabouts of the most dangerous criminals in the city. The authorities have highlighted the importance of citizen collaboration in this process, and have called on the community to continue reporting any suspicious activity that could contribute to the capture of other criminals.