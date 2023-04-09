5. Scope of Product Offering

product range

Which investment products would you like to trade? In addition to shares, funds and fund savings plans, ETF, certificates and warrants, experienced investors sometimes want them too highly speculative products such as trading CFDs, futures and options. Professionals who do not want to do without these speculative securities should check in advance whether and, if so, on what terms they can be traded.

trading places

The range of trading venues also differs from broker to broker. Securities orders are becoming more and more common in the over-the-counter direct trading settled. This is convenient because a purchase or sale is usually confirmed online immediately and there are no stock exchange or brokerage fees. Therefore, check which issuers and fund companies are available for over-the-counter trading.

The offer also differs foreign trading places from broker to broker. It is true that most securities can be traded more cheaply on Austrian trading venues. However, smaller foreign stocks can often only be traded on their home stock exchanges because they are not listed in Austria or the turnover in Austria is simply so low that trading is not possible. Interested investors should therefore check whether trading on important US stock exchanges such as the NYSE, NASDAQ and AMEX or trading on Europe’s stock exchange with the highest turnover, the London Stock Exchange, is possible. The Hello Bank for example, enables trading on a large number of international stock exchanges.

Order Types and Trade Addendums

You should always trade with limits on the stock exchange. This ensures that you do not pay an inflated price when you buy and that you do not receive a price that is too low for your shares when you sell them. When opening a securities account, make sure that your broker does not charge any additional fees for setting or removing a limit. Experienced investors also value the fact that their broker also offers more complex order types, such as trailing stops, where the buy or sell limit is dynamically adjusted if the security moves in the desired direction.