‘Gyeonggi Phil Masterpiece Series VI – Berlioz Fantasy Symphony’

“I hope you experience the changed image through rehearsal”

Gyeonggi Arts Center on the 13th, Seoul Arts Center scheduled to perform on the 14th

[수원=뉴시스] Correspondent Byung-Hee Lee = At ​​the open rehearsal of ‘Gyeonggi-Pil Masterpiece Series VI-Berlioz Fantastic Symphony’, a conductor from the Mediterranean is explaining the performance to the audience. 2023. 04.13. [email protected] *Resale and DB prohibited

[수원=뉴시스] Correspondent Lee Byeong-hee = “I hope the audience will experience the orchestra’s changes in actual performance after seeing the tuning process in rehearsal. Please look forward to the performance of ‘Berlioz Fantasy Symphony’ by the Gyeonggi Philharmonic Orchestra.”

An open rehearsal was held prior to the performance of ‘Gyeonggi Phil Masterpiece Series VI – Berlioz Fantasy Symphony’ at 3:00 pm on the 13th at the Grand Theater of the Gyeonggi Arts Center. It is a special place for the audience to directly observe and communicate with the conductor, orchestra, and collaborator as they make a performance.

In this performance, the first Asian to win the 2012 German Operetta Award for Best Conductor, Joong-bae Mediterranean, took the lead.

Conductor Ji took advantage of the instrument tuning time to explain the song to about 50 spectators who participated through prior application. Berlioz’s ‘Fantasy Symphony’ and ‘Carnival in Rome’ and John Adams’ ‘Perfect Joke’ will be featured.

‘Phantom Symphony’ is a song that Berlioz completed when he was suffering from a terrible love fever. Berlioz fell in love with Harriet Smithson, a theater actress who appeared in ‘Romeo and Juliet’, and passionately courted her, but after she was coldly rejected, he wrote a fantasy symphony with the pain of a broken heart.

It is a title symphony with a title for each movement, 1st movement ‘Dream, Passion’, 2nd movement ‘The Ball’, 3rd movement ‘Landscape’, 4th movement ‘March to the Guillotine’, 5th movement ‘Witch’s Night, Festival Dream’ ‘, etc.

Conductor Ji said, “I personally like the third movement very much because it feels like a movie. I hope the audience will feel a movie-like visualization through the music. I’m really happy,” he said.

He continued, “While looking at sheet music or rehearsing, what I kept asking was, ‘Please draw a scene.’ Your mood changes depending on how much foam you put on the cappuccino and whether it’s raining that day. Of course, the performance also depends on the moment. It can change,” he said.

‘Gyeonggi Phil Masterpiece Series VI-Berlioz Fantastic Symphony’ (Photo=provided by Gyeonggi Art Center) *Resale and DB prohibited

‘Perfect Joke’ is a work that rearranges and reinterprets various Beethoven’s music with a novel arrangement of a string quartet and an orchestra. Beethoven’s symphony and string quartet motifs appear again and again. As a collaborator, the Esme Quartet will be with you.

Conductor Ji described ‘Perfect Joke’ as “a very difficult, difficult, yet challenging song.” He said, “Strongly, while trying new things, I was breathless and filled with complex emotions in variety. Especially, it is rare to perform with a string quartet. It is also the first time for me.”

He also said, “I think this song is a song that breaks the boundaries unlike other concertos. The boundary between the orchestra and the string quartet is ambiguous. It has a feeling of trying to escape, and there is also a part where we both say, ‘We have to raise our voices.'” .

The audience, who watched the rehearsal closely, asked conductor Ji a variety of questions, including how to arrange the orchestra, favorite composers, criteria for selecting songs, and how to rehearse.

Audience member Kim Joo-hyang (47, female) said, “It was my first time participating in an open rehearsal, and it was a meaningful time because they kindly explained not only the songs but also the behind-the-scenes story of the performance. I hope there will be more often,” he said.

After the open rehearsal, conductor Ji said, “It was a situation where I had to communicate with the audience during the rehearsal, but it was more enjoyable because it created more tension than normal rehearsals.” It is a work that pours all the joys and sorrows of humans, the world of death, into art. I hope the audience will enjoy the performance.”

Meanwhile, ‘Gyeonggi Phil Masterpiece Series VI – Berlioz Fantastic Symphony’ will be performed at the Grand Theater of Gyeonggi Arts Center at 7:30 pm on the same day and at 7:30 pm on the 14th at the Concert Hall of the Seoul Arts Center.

◎Sympathy Press Newsis [email protected]