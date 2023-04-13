Home Technology Knowing why horseshoes are considered lucky will surely amaze you
The symbols of good luck are certainly many: from Neapolitan horn to the classic Horseshoe. Today it’s precisely the latter that we want to talk to you about… why are they considered lucky? And above all, why is it possible to find one hanging in the house? It all starts with a story.

It is a religious account of the tenth century involving the patron saint of blacksmiths, St Dunstan, and his encounter with the devil. The story goes that, while the blacksmith was working in his workshop, the devil suddenly entered and asked the skilled craftsman to cover his hooves.

St. Dunstan knew he could not refuse the request and accepted the assignment. However he forcefully nailed the flaming horseshoes into Satan’s hooves and the horrible pain caused the devil to beg the blacksmith to remove them. St. Dunstan agreed on one condition: Satan would have to swear by never enter anywhere with a horseshoe hanging in the entrance.

Clearly this is not the only story (but perhaps the most famous). Furthermore, some time ago iron was thought to have “mystical powers” and witches were said to be so afraid of the material that they never traveled on horseback (by the way, why are they put on?), while others thought it could drive away fairies and other mythical creatures. Another theory is that the horseshoe symbolism comes from Mediterranean cultures who thought the crescent shape served as a protection against the evil eye.

In short, surely there is no shortage of stories… and also horseshoes in the homes of the most superstitious.

