Home » Operation of security forces in North Waziristan
News

Operation of security forces in North Waziristan

by admin
Operation of security forces in North Waziristan

Dosli: There was an exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in North Waziristan. According to ISPR, two terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces in North Waziristan.

The operation took place in Dosli area of ​​North Waziristan. Two terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire. Security forces traced the whereabouts of the terrorists and sealed all possible escape routes. According to ISPR, arms and ammunition were recovered from the dead terrorists. .

See also  Challenges of the Cop-28 and the UAE

You may also like

A change of perspective: The different picture of...

Current Affairs News丨At the Symposium on Cultural Inheritance...

Municipality of Hernandarias facilitates the transfer of 30...

Iván Villazón will be honored at the Vallenato...

Greenlane Announces Board’s Approval of Reverse Stock Split...

Gaps in business in downtown Wels will be...

AESTHETIC SURGEON ‘MAU’ WHO OPERATED IN CDE AND...

The image of Petro and France collapses

Current affairs news丨At the symposium on cultural inheritance...

Let’s dance Polka by Jazmín del Paraguay record...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy