Operation of security forces in North Waziristan

Dosli: There was an exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in North Waziristan. According to ISPR, two terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces in North Waziristan.

The operation took place in Dosli area of ​​North Waziristan. Two terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire. Security forces traced the whereabouts of the terrorists and sealed all possible escape routes. According to ISPR, arms and ammunition were recovered from the dead terrorists. .