Orsa Jj4: Fugatti, ‘the problem is real and remains’ – Trentino AA/S

(ANSA) – BOLZANO, APRIL 23 – The bear problem in Trentino “is real and remains”. This was confirmed to ANSA by the president of the Province of Trento and president of the Trentino-Alto Adige Region Maurizio Fugatti in reference to the protest by animal rights activists at the Casteller wildlife centre, where Jj4 is currently located.



For this reason – he continued – “I also invite the demonstrators to take action to find alternative spaces for the excess specimens in Trentino”.



“It seems – concluded Fugatti – that there were very few people from Trentino at the event, I am above all interested in what the people from Trentino think”. (HANDLE).

