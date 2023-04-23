Home » Orsa Jj4: Fugatti, ‘the problem is real and remains’ – Trentino AA/S
News

Orsa Jj4: Fugatti, ‘the problem is real and remains’ – Trentino AA/S

by admin
Orsa Jj4: Fugatti, ‘the problem is real and remains’ – Trentino AA/S

‘Even protesters find space for excess bears’

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BOLZANO, APRIL 23 – The bear problem in Trentino “is real and remains”. This was confirmed to ANSA by the president of the Province of Trento and president of the Trentino-Alto Adige Region Maurizio Fugatti in reference to the protest by animal rights activists at the Casteller wildlife centre, where Jj4 is currently located.

For this reason – he continued – “I also invite the demonstrators to take action to find alternative spaces for the excess specimens in Trentino”.

“It seems – concluded Fugatti – that there were very few people from Trentino at the event, I am above all interested in what the people from Trentino think”. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy