Home News Ortega insults the Pope and the Catholic Church; he claims they are a mafia
News

Ortega insults the Pope and the Catholic Church; he claims they are a mafia

by admin
Ortega insults the Pope and the Catholic Church; he claims they are a mafia

The president of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, insulted Pope Francis and the other Catholic authorities, as well as the priests, calling them “a mafia” and of fixing “crimes.”

Their expressions were a response to Pope Francis, who expressed his concern for the Nicaraguan Bishop Rolando Álvarez, recently sentenced to 26 years in prison in Nicaragua.

“They are a mafia. Look at the crimes that they have committed and continue to commit crimes every day, crimes that they commit for having absurd regulations, crimes that they commit in the financial field because they have embezzled millions. What respect can I have for the bishops I have met here in Nicaragua; they were Somocistas”.

“I don’t believe in popes or kings. Who is the dad? How many votes does the Pope get among the Christian people? In other words, if they are going to talk about democracy, they should first elect the priests of the town,” Ortega said in a public speech commemorating the 89th anniversary of the death of Augusto César Sandino, who inspired the Nicaraguan revolution.

“The people should elect cardinals and there should be a vote among the Catholic people everywhere so that the pope is also elected by direct vote, that the people decide and not the mafia that is organized in the Vatican,” Ortega stated.

The president’s speech was rejected by various social and religious sectors.

The Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Managua, Silvio Báez, wrote on Twitter: “How much ignorance, how much lies and how much cynicism! A dictator giving democracy lessons; someone who exercises power illegitimately, criticizing the authority that Jesus granted to his Church; an atheist, corrupt and criminal, confessing inspired by Christ».

See also  "The digital TV revolution will start from Sardinia"

Ortega’s crusade against the Church began after the 2018 protests, in which the president said that bishops and priests also united to try to carry out a coup against his government. (VOA information).

You may also like

Council of Ministers, the Incentives Code is underway

German citizen of the ‘First line’, will have...

Xi Jinping made important instructions on the in-depth...

Low-quality pastures increase carbon emissions in Orinoquia

The 10 best books on Islamic culture

Workers subject to collective dismissal procedure, Councilor Lai:...

In the shelter of Caldono, Petro proposed that...

Captured alias “Cuki”, involved in the robbery of...

Artificial intelligence. The UN, ‘a threat to human...

Part of the inventory of the Botanical Expedition...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy