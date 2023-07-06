Óscar Iván Zuluaga resigned from the Democratic Center

The party accepted his resignation amid the audio scandal that revealed the alleged leaking of Odebrecht money to his campaign.

The former presidential candidate Óscar Iván Zuluaga, submitted his resignation to the Democratic Center party after investigations were revealed that link him to alleged acts of illegal financing by the Odebrecht company. The party has accepted his resignation and has expressed its recognition of the feeling of indignation of both its militants and the Colombian citizenry.

Through a statement issued this morning, the Democratic Center reported that, due to the facts of public knowledge, it accepts Zuluaga’s decision and shows its solidarity with the militants and citizens who feel outraged by what happened. The community is facing this situation with determination, while its leader, President Álvaro Uribe Vélez, has made reference to the facts known up to now.

“For the good of our democracy, today more than ever justice has a responsibility with Colombians to clarify all doubts and the very serious questions that fall on the financing of the presidential campaigns of 2014, 2018 and the current one of 2022.

Óscar Iván Zuluaga’s resignation follows the disclosure of audio recordings discussing Odebrecht’s inflow of money into his campaign in 2014. The party has emphasized the importance of a thorough investigation to clarify any irregularities in the financing of the political campaigns, highlighting the responsibility of justice in this process.

Faced with facts related to Dr. Óscar Iván Zuluaga, the Democratic Center allows itself to deliver the following press release.

President Ivan Duque's 2018 campaign and the Centro Democrático party have been severely scrutinized and validated in…

This event has an impact on the Colombian political landscape, since Zuluaga was the presidential candidate of the Democratic Center in the 2014 elections.

“Explanatory note: President Iván Duque’s 2018 campaign and the Democratic Center party have been severely scrutinized and validated in their transparency,” said the Democratic Center.

