Osiris Luna’s assistant captured for corruption

Wilfrido Ostorga Molinaright hand of the general director of Penal Centers, Osiris Luna Mezawas captured on May 30 for facilitating the release of accused drug traffickers from the Mariona prison, in addition to allowing family members to visit them.

According to sources, Ostorga Molina was an assistant director of Penitentiary Centers, which does not grant authority to give orders to prison directors or employees; however, her power would derive from her closeness to Osiris Luna, also the Vice Minister of Justice and Public Security.

As court documents point out, those accused of drug trafficking had a contact in Penal Centers nicknamed “el maitro”, and after paying at least 10,000 dollars, an inmate for cocaine trafficking was transferred to a private hospital, where he received visits without any control.

Similarly, the documents repeatedly refer to the possibility of buying other privileges in the Mariona prison, and include a phone call heard by the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) where a defendant for drug trafficking says that “for money the dog dances”.

Following a follow-up by the Special Anti-Narcotics Group (GEAN), Ostorga Molina and another employee, Mario Chavarría Ayala, were profiled as the people who brought relatives to Mariona.

Osiris Luna, profiled as “someone with criminal relations” by the National Civil Police

Previously, Osiris Luna had been profiled as “someone with criminal relations with leaders of two gangs and with drug traffickers” by the Police Intelligence Subdirectorate (Sipol), belonging to the National Civil Police (PNC).

According to an internal report by Sipol, Luna traveled to Mexico in 2019 at a cost of $27,000 supposedly paid by the Seguritech company, which actually came from Asocambio, an association that manages funds generated in Penal Centers.

In addition, Sipol indicates that Osiris Luna used his position to meet inside prisons with gang leaders and criminals convicted of drug trafficking and money laundering, including Borromeo Henríquez, alias “Diablito de Hollywood”, one of the leaders of the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13).

Likewise, Jorge Ulloa Sibrián, who is currently serving a 77-year sentence for drug trafficking, and former deputy Wílber Rivera Monge, sentenced to 15 years in prison for laundering money from Ulloa Sibrián, would have held meetings.

It should be added that Osiris Luna was sanctioned in October 2021 for USA, which cataloged him as involved in “significant acts of corruption, for which his visa was withdrawn. They have also accused him of participating as a spokesman for the Executive in a truce between the Bukele government and the gangs.

