Over 28,000 Cuban Rafters Arrive in Florida, Alarming U.S. Authorities

Title: Alarming Surge in Cuban Rafters Arriving in Florida Raises Concerns

Subtitle: Figures disclosed by CBP reveal 28,057 rafters arriving in South Florida in the first eight months of FY2023

Official data released by the Department of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has unveiled a sharp increase in the number of Cuban rafters reaching the coast of South Florida. According to the United States federal entity, a staggering 28,057 rafters have arrived in the region during the first eight months of the current fiscal year 2023 (FY2023). With summer approaching, authorities are growing increasingly concerned about this alarming trend.

May saw an influx of 5,532 Cuban rafters making landfall through the Miami sector, as announced by the CBP. This followed a similar trend in April, where 5,928 individuals arrived from the island. Despite some efforts to control the southern border, the arrival of people in makeshift boats by sea has once again surged.

Repeatedly, US authorities, including President Joe Biden, have issued warnings about the dangers associated with making this treacherous journey. It has been emphasized that individuals intercepted on the high seas or on land will be returned to Cuba and will not have the option to be granted humanitarian parole until at least five years after their arrest and deportation to the island.

In addition to the figures from the Miami sector, the CBP has also disclosed the number of rafters arriving in the country through the Tampa sector. When combined, the total count rises to 30,199 Cubans who have made their way to the United States in FY2023.

The CBP’s detailed report in May shed light on the concerning situation of irregular migration involving Cubans. Highlighting an overall increase, the number of Cuban arrivals at all border points reached 9,465, marking a notable rise of 457 people compared to April.

Since the start of FY2023 on October 1, 153,576 Cuban immigrants have arrived in the United States, with a majority of 119,143 crossing the border with Mexico.

As the numbers continue to escalate, policymakers are faced with the challenge of tackling this surge in Cuban rafters. The situation calls for urgent attention, not just from US authorities but also from international partners, to address the root causes leading to such significant migratory movements.

