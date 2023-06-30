Home » 72304 candidates for the conquest of Bac II – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click
The written exams of the Baccalaureate second part (Bac II) began this Tuesday, June 27, 2023 throughout the national territory.

In total, 72,304 candidates or 30,694 girls, 41,630 boys compose for this exam which opens the doors of the university.

For general education, the number of girls is 24,759 and the number of boys is 36,647, making a total of 61,406 candidates.

As far as technical education is concerned, there are 5,915 girls and 4,983 boys to compose, making a total of 10,898.

The exam ends this Saturday.

