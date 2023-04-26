Home » Paco Moncayo and Wagner Bravo join the Government in security positions
Paco Moncayo will be sworn in this Wednesday, April 26, 2023 as Government Advisor for Security.


Paco Moncayo will be sworn in this Wednesday, April 26, 2023, as Government Advisor for Security, while Wagner Bravo as Secretary of Public and State Security.

Bravo replaces Diego Ordóñez who resigned in the midst of a security crisis that is going through the country.

The Secretariat of Communication informed that the possession will take place at 10:30 in the Yellow Room of the Presidency of the Republic.

Moncayo was mayor of Quito between 2000 and 2009, as well as a deputy between 1998 and 200 for the Democratic Left.

Bravo was Chief of Staff of the Army and member of the Board of Directors of the Institute of Social Security of the Armed Forces (ISSFA).

