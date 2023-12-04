PAF Deploys JF-17 “Thunder” Block III

The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has reached a significant milestone in its combat capabilities with the introduction of the advanced JF-17 “Thunder” Block III. Developed by Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) in collaboration with the Chengdu Aircraft Corporation (CAC), this new fighter-bomber represents a qualitative leap in Pakistan’s air defense, as reported by Janes.

The JF-17 Block III comes with a refined design that dramatically reduces its radar cross-section, thanks to the extensive use of composite materials and advanced avionics. The aircraft is now equipped with an active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar, greatly expanding its detection and targeting capabilities.

It is speculated that the new radar system is the KLJ-7A, developed by the Nanjing Research Institute of Electronic Technology (NRIET), which significantly increases the detection range and multi-target tracking capabilities of the JF-17, providing a robust defense against electronic jamming.

The symbolic gesture of Pakistan’s commitment to technological forefront in defense was seen during the Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad, where the first JF-17 Block III was presented without the squadron insignia, signaling the beginning of a new era in the PAF fighter fleet.

The JF-17 Thunder, developed in collaboration between Chengdu Aircraft Corporation of China and the PAC, is considered the central axis of the PAF. It is designed to replace multiple types of combat aircraft and excels in varied roles, from interception to ground attack and aerial reconnaissance. Equipped with a diverse arsenal and a powerful 23mm twin-barreled autocannon, the JF-17 is adaptable to a wide range of military operations.

The cost-effectiveness of the JF-17, almost half compared to the Lockheed Martin F-16 Fighting Falcon, strengthens its position as a key asset in Pakistan’s air fleet. The collaboration between Pakistan and China in the manufacturing of the JF-17, with Pakistan producing 58% of the airframe locally, highlights the country’s ongoing effort to modernize its defense infrastructure.

These advancements represent a significant strategic shift, ensuring a robust and technologically advanced defense, and cement Pakistan’s position as a formidable power in the global defense arena. The introduction of the JF-17 Block III marks a new era for the Pakistan Air Force and raises its combat capabilities to new heights.

