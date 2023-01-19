Home News Pain in journalism for the death of Rosa Rosado and Jairo Bolivar
Pain in journalism for the death of Rosa Rosado and Jairo Bolivar

Pain in journalism for the death of Rosa Rosado and Jairo Bolivar

By Editorial EL PILÓN

Sad Wednesday for journalism in the region. Around 3:30 in the afternoon, the tragic death of journalists Rosa Rosado and Jairo Bolivar Araújo was confirmed, in an accident that occurred on January 18.

Both journalists were traveling back after covering an event of the Cesar Governorate in the township of Saloa, municipality of Chimichagua.

Jairo Bolivar Araújo was the audiovisual producer of the departmental entity and in recent years had worked on channels such as Caracol Televisión and Telecaribe.

The renowned journalist and audiovisual producer Juan Carlos Zubiría sent a painful message. “I lost a son in this accident… Jairo Araujo or as we called him ‘Jairito’. Blessed be the Eternal Father who comforts us and helps us in times of pain…”.

For her part, Rosa Rosado worked as press officer for the Governor’s Office of Cesar. Her journalist colleagues regretted the news and remembered her for her charisma and solidarity. Before her, ‘Ocha’, as her closest friends called her, worked at El País Vallenato and at the Valledupar Journalists Circle.

“What a sad afternoon for Vallenato journalism, unfortunate accident on the Becerril road. To the infinite Rosa Rosado Quintero, professional and integral friend, whose laughter remains with us for eternity. A thousand hugs to families and colleagues in the face of so much pain. The Most High will give strength”, wrote the journalist Edgardo Mendoza.

The composer Wilfran Castillo also mourned the death of ‘Ocha’. “I am deeply sorry for this terrible news. My deepest condolences to the families of Rosa Rosado and hers, two of her co-workers. All my strength to her families and her colleagues in the Governorate of Cesar “.

See also  World Hepatitis Day | What are the bottlenecks in the prevention and treatment of liver cancer? Can expectant mothers with hepatitis B give birth to healthy babies?Experts answer your questions-Mobile Xinmin.com

The singer Peter Manjarres sent a message of condolence to his family. “Receiving this sad news, Rosa Rosado dies in a tragic accident, a great woman. Friendly journalist. My heartfelt and sincere condolences to her family.”

The journalist and friend, Alex Acuña recalled the experiences with Rosa. “Many years of friendship, many things lived, thank you for being the person she always counted on and who told me that you loved me. Thanks Rose. I know that you are already next to the father. I cry for that untimely departure ”.

