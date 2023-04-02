The Popayán Religious Music Festival in this edition celebrates six decades, with high-rise concerts.

To celebrate Palm Sunday, a religious festival that signifies the triumphant entry of Jesus into Jerusalem, acclaimed by a crowd as the Messiah, who clapped his hands as he passed, mounted on a donkey, several processions are held in Popayán in different parts of the city. city.

At 9:00 am, the Palm Sunday procession organized by the Permanent Board for Holy Week leaves the Sanctuary of Bethlehem. At the same time, in Yanaconas, the parishioners will accompany the one that leaves the Temple of Aida Lucía. This sacred parade is organized by the Junta Amo Jesús de Yanaconas.

From the Comercial del Norte school, in the El Placer neighborhood, at 8:00 am the procession of Ramos parades, organized by the Junta Santo Ecce Homo de Bello Horizonte.

From the Divino Niños de Jesús parish, in the La Sombrilla neighborhood, at 9:00 am, the procession led by the West Holy Week Board of Popayán will depart.

First concert of the Festival

On this date it is impossible not to remember who was one of the founders, as well as the soul and nerve of the Popayán Religious Music Festival, which is commemorating 60 uninterrupted years, as was the great cultural manager, Edmundo Mosquera Troya, to whom Popayán owes this formidable event that he raised to the international level.

The programming begins this Palm Sunday, with the participation of the great pianist Eduardo Rojas who, although from Barranquilla, is the adoptive son of Popayán, where he began his studies at the age of 13 at the University of Cauca. This classical music virtuoso will make his debut at 5:00 pm, with teachers and students from the Academia Texana Rojas School of Music, as a prelude to a new training and cultural exchange project. The inaugural concert of the Festival will take a journey through romanticism, with works by Rachmaninov, Chopin, Dvorak, Tchaikovsky and Mendelssohn.

an intense week

There are many activities that take place in Popayán, on the occasion of Holy Week. The last touches are given to the different exhibitions of painting, Orchids, handicrafts, gastronomy, entrepreneurship, both in museums and in the Chamber of Commerce, in the Inem, in Expocauca; in Pueblito Patojo, in parks and other places in the city. Several are already open. The hotels, whose occupancy is reported to be very positive, begin to receive tourists who, for the most part, arrive in the city from Holy Wednesday.

In the churches, trustees, freighters, aldermen and sahumadoras contribute to the army of their respective steps; the silverware that adorns them has been previously polished to make it look impeccable, as have the images and other elements.

Holy Monday

The traditional Carguero Mass, organized by the Permanent Board for Holy Week, will be officiated at the Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of the Assumption at 5:00 pm.

Around 8:00 pm, the procession of the Institution of the Eucharist, which was revived and organized by the Holy Monday Processional Board, will leave with 14 steps from the Church of Nuestra Señora del Carmen and the postgraduate house of the University of Cauca.