Papu Gomez official at Monza, contract until 2024 – News

Contract with Monza until 20 June 2024 for Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gomez. The 35-year-old Argentine striker arrives in Brianza as a free agent bringing 315 appearances and 66 goals in Serie A. Winner of the 2021 Copa America and the 2022 World Cup, in 2023 he won a Europa League with Sevilla. Club where he arrived after 252 appearances and 59 goals in 7 seasons with the Atalanta shirt, with which he also reached the Champions League quarter-finals in 2020.



