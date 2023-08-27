Home » Parked car rolled over at the Steyr Badegast
Parked car rolled over at the Steyr Badegast

A 55-year-old from the Steyr-Land district parked her car in a parking lot in the municipality of Aschach an der Steyr around 3:45 p.m. Then she lay down next to the Steyr on the sunbathing lawn there. Three quarters of an hour later, her parked car started moving and rolled about 30 meters down the embankment in the direction of Steyr. The vehicle rolled over the legs of a female bather. The 67-year-old from the Steyr-Land district suffered an unspecified degree of injury and was taken to the hospital by the rescue team. The car rolled on and finally came to a standstill in the approximately 40 cm deep Steyr. He had to be rescued with complex tools.

