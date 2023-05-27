Pasqualetti, Marcello Pipitone, Setchu and Florania are the designers awarded by CNMI

Last night Camera Moda Fashion Trust announced the winners of the third edition of the Cnmi Fashion Trust Grant, an initiative dedicated to independent Made in Italy brands that thanks to this program can access financial support, as well as a business mentoring and one-to-one tutoring course offered by the Trust network. Among the ten finalists, to judge the Camera moda fashion trust 2023 award, were the designers Pasqualetti, Marcellus Pipitone, Setchu e Florania.

Thanks to the support of max&cothe contemporary brand of Max Mara Fashion Groupe Fidenza Villagevillage part of The bicester collection, Pasqualetti, Pipitone and Setch each received financial support of 40,000 euros, while Florania was the beneficiary of the 15,000 euros made available by the Italian brand. Florania will also have the opportunity to collaborate on a special project with the brand.

All four winners will also have the opportunity to receive a personalized mentoring program, from experts of The Bicester Collection, for crucial training for the growth of their brand. Designers will also have the opportunity to sell their creations in a free retail space in Fidenza Village within the pop-up boutique, The Creative Spot, scheduled for 2024.

For this edition, the international committee that selected the four beneficiaries of the Cnmi Fashion Trust Grant among the finalists saw as co-presidents, Clare Ferragni (CEO and president Tbs crew & Chiara Ferragni brand) ed Elia Maramotti (brand director & member of Max Mara Fashion Group sustainability committee).