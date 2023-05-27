German-language media: Li Hui’s visit to Europe and China’s diplomatic show

27.05.2023



The German-language media believes that the visit of Chinese special envoy Li Hui to Europe this time did not impress Western countries that China really intends to mediate the war between Russia and Ukraine. The plan for the Ukraine issue is still vague. The image of a big country.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) China’s special envoy to Ukraine, Li Hui, has recently visited Ukraine, Poland, France, Germany, and the European Union, arriving on Friday.Last stop Moscow. “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung” published an article “Beijing’s plans for Ukraine remain vague” Said that Western countries did not feel that China was really interested in mediating the Ukraine crisis, let alone being a neutral party.

“Not so long ago, the Chinese President, Party leaderXi Jinping Receives Russian Prime Minister Mishustin, and announced the strengthening of relations with Moscow. At the same time, Li Hui did not make any more statements in Europe except for the 12-point plan that China has made public and vague. His trip in Europe is mainly to listen. China is also aware that Moscow’s intention to continue fighting is clear, and Putin’s personnel have publicly stated this. “

The article commented that Li Hui does not play a central role in China‘s official system, and he did not deviate from China‘s consistent rhetoric during this trip to Europe, including criticizing the role of the United States. Still indistinct.

“What Ukraine’s territorial integrity means for China still leaves many question marks. In any case, Li Hui did not bring any new Chinese claims.”

Nevertheless, the author pointed out that the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs declared in the “Creative Translation” as always, that after the talks between Li Hui and the State Secretary of the German Foreign Ministry Andreas Michaelis in Berlin, “the German side spoke highly of China‘s efforts to ease the Active efforts to address the crisis in Ukraine”. However, the exact words of Berlin were that Michaelis “welcomes China‘s commitment to ending Russia’s aggressive war and the recent dialogue between China and Ukraine”. In addition, Michaelis also stated that he expects China to “clearly point out and condemn Russia’s aggressive behavior.”

“However, simply welcoming China‘s participation is enough for Beijing. Through Li Hui’s trip to Europe, China can express its desire for peace, as it has always repeated in its official statements; but the solution It must be found by Europe itself. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said on Friday: “The crisis happened in Europe, and we also support the European side to make more efforts to achieve peace and propose a peaceful solution acceptable to all parties.” When war Sooner or later, at the end of the day, Beijing will remind everyone of this again someday.”

“Süddeutsche Zeitung” also focused on China‘s special envoy Li Hui’s visit to Europe, and summarized Li Hui’s visit before his arrival in Moscow, saying that Warsaw, Paris and Berlin were coldly received, which shows that these countries are suspicious of China‘s motives.

titled “China’s diplomatic show“So far, China has not even made it clear that it has any specific understanding of the maintenance of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, let alone that senior Chinese officials or Xi Jinping will urge Russia to withdraw its troops.”

“The recent consensus among Europeans is that China’s primary goal is to be seen as a great power that ends wars and limits the negative impact on a global scale, rather than actually working towards ending wars through constructive proposals. People think China’s position is too Too unilateral, in many cases consistent with Russian propaganda.”

“According to this reading, the main target of Li Hui’s diplomatic actions is the countries of the global South, which are eager to end the war as soon as possible, even at the expense of Ukraine.”

Content extracted from other media does not represent the position or opinions of Deutsche Welle.

© 2023Deutsche Welle Copyright Statement: All content in this article is protected by copyright law and may not be used without special authorization from Deutsche Welle. Any wrongdoing will result in recovery and be subject to criminal prosecution.