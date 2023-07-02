Paula Patiño leads the top 20 overall in the Women’s Giro d’Italia

The renowned Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya, from Antioquia, has established herself as a Colombian track and road cyclist. Currently Patino competes in the Women’s Giro d’Italia in the 2023 edition.

The competitors of the Giro d’Italia have lived an extensive day, where Lorena Wiebes (Team Wors), qualified in the third stage of the season in Italy, with 118.2 kilometers between the municipalities of Formigine and Modena.

On her side, the Dutch athlete Annemiek van Vleuten, from Movistar, continues to lead first place in the general classification.

In the third stage of the Giro d’Italia, It has been shown that the entire peloton remains firm to reach the finish line, maintaining order and position among the cyclists. With García, fourth on the list, and Santesteban, in seventh position.

Paula Patiñon and her desire for victory

An impressive arrival of Lorraine Wiebeswhich places her ahead of Marianne Vos, and the American Chloe Dygert, with an estimated average time of two hours and fifty-two minutes, so it is appreciated that the entire platoon has entered in that time.

By your side, Colombian Paula Patiño continues to dazzle on the track of the Women’s Giro d’Italia with her great talent in cycling, Consolidating herself as the only Colombian in the competition, she led the 60th position with the same time as Wiebes.

The table frames why the Dutch Annemiek van Vleuten leads the first place of the general, with 49 seconds of advantage over the second place in which is the Danish Cecilie Ludwig. By her side, Colombian Patiño, from the Movistar team, places 17th at 2’46”.

It should be remembered that, On this Monday, July 3, the fourth stage will be held. In which the route will take place 134 kilometers between Fidenza and Borgo Val di Taro. An unmissable competition that will bring out the skills of the next victors and champions in the Giro d’Italia 2023.

