The social network Twitter began with its new payment model called Twitter Blue, a subscription service that promises to revolutionize digital platforms, see what it consists of and how much it costs.

After months since the announcement by Elon Musk, owner of the company, of charging for some Twitter functionality, the platform implemented its membership or subscription model.

This would be about a new level for the user with which it would have exclusive tools.

Among these functions, which are giving people something to talk about, is the possibility of undoing retweets, editing publications, scheduling posts, and even leaving tweets in drafts.

On the other hand, the most notable are two revolutionary functions: the possibility of customizing the profile with colors and icons, as well as the most striking, verification.

According to Musk, users, who previously struggled to get the blue check, will be able to verify their profile only by paying for the subscription.

“Twitter Blue is very useful, especially the option to schedule tweets. Definitely worth the monthly price”Musk said.

In turn, he said that with these updates, Twitter will become the main source of information in the world, as well as a space that he calls “the one of truth.”

Twitter is arguably already the least wrong source of truth on the Internet, but we obviously still have a long way to go. Enabling @CommunityNotes to operate at very large scale and providing maximum transparency about how Twitter works are fundamental to building trust. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 19, 2023

Another aspect that stands out to Twitter Blue is that it offers an exclusive customer service for its usersallowing you to get answers to questions and solve problems faster and more efficiently.

This would put it on a par with search engines like Google, Bing and other information sites, apparently, with a better user experience.

How much does the Twitter Blue subscription cost?

The subscription has a value of $11 dollars, before $8, which is equivalent to approximately 50,000 Colombian pesos.

The new Twitter model was criticized at first, however, it is currently viewed favorably by active users of the platform, since it gives them a different ‘status’.

At the same time, exclusivity is not the only thing, since they will be able to upload long videos, avoid advertising, have access to early stage tools and, in the future, earn money with a cryptocurrency from the platform.

we’re baaaack! Twitter Blue is now available for $8/month on web or $11/month on iOS – we’ve made some upgrades and improvements 🧵 pic.twitter.com/uRMuwCSElb — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) December 12, 2022

Photo: Freepik

Comments