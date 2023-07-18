Home » Peak and plaque in Medellín Thursday, July 20, 2023
News

by admin
On Thursday, July 20, 2023, there will be no peak and license plate for private vehicles (cars, trucks, campers, motorcycles, and ATVs), as well as for motorcycles, motorcycles, three-wheelers, and two- and four-stroke mopeds, in the municipalities of Medellín, Caldas , Sabaneta, La Estrella, Envigado, Itagüí, Bello, Copacabana, Girardota and Barbosa.

This is because on that date the Independence of Colombia is celebrated and it is a holiday. The peak and plate will resume as normal on Friday, July 21.

To see vehicles exempted from pick and plate, click here.

Failure to comply with the peak and license plate measure generates the immobilization of the vehicle and an economic sanction of 15 legal daily minimum wages in force, equivalent to $500,000. For the reasons for exemption that require prior registration, applications must be submitted through www.medellin.gov.co.

Other peak and plate days:

