Since April 1, Ukraine has been recalculating pension payments to citizens who have continued to work. However, not all working pensioners can count on a raise.

As the Pension Fund of Ukraine explains, the Law of Ukraine “On Mandatory State Pension Insurance” defines that pensions for years of service assigned under the terms of the Law of Ukraine “On Pension Security” are not transferred until the recipients reach retirement age.

This, in particular, applies to teachers, medical workers, people who worked in the aviation sector and have not reached the age established by Article 26 of the Law of Ukraine “On Mandatory State Pension Insurance”, and work or have worked in positions that do not give the right to a pension for years of service.

“After the appointment of a long-term pension, a pensioner can receive a pension and work, except for work in positions that give the right to a long-term pension”– added the PFU.

We will remind that working pensioners will receive increased payments already in May, and indexation of pension payments to civil servants and scientists is expected in July.

Photo by Pixabay

50

Read us on the Telegram channel, Facebook and Instagram