Home News Pensions in Ukraine – whose pension will be increased in April 2023
News

Pensions in Ukraine – whose pension will be increased in April 2023

by admin
Pensions in Ukraine – whose pension will be increased in April 2023

Since April 1, Ukraine has been recalculating pension payments to citizens who have continued to work. However, not all working pensioners can count on a raise.

As the Pension Fund of Ukraine explains, the Law of Ukraine “On Mandatory State Pension Insurance” defines that pensions for years of service assigned under the terms of the Law of Ukraine “On Pension Security” are not transferred until the recipients reach retirement age.

This, in particular, applies to teachers, medical workers, people who worked in the aviation sector and have not reached the age established by Article 26 of the Law of Ukraine “On Mandatory State Pension Insurance”, and work or have worked in positions that do not give the right to a pension for years of service.

“After the appointment of a long-term pension, a pensioner can receive a pension and work, except for work in positions that give the right to a long-term pension”– added the PFU.

We will remind that working pensioners will receive increased payments already in May, and indexation of pension payments to civil servants and scientists is expected in July.

Photo by Pixabay

50

Read us on the Telegram channel, Facebook and Instagram

See also  The Shenzhen Stock Exchange issued an annual report inquiry letter to Huitian Thermal Power to explain the reasons for the large year-on-year difference in operating income and net profit

You may also like

Monagas SC added a point against Boca Juniors...

Argentina displaces Brazil in FIFA ranking

Marc Marquez and MotoGP™: an unforgettable decade

Venezuela before the ICJ in the Essequibo case:...

Scientists unveiled the fish that lives at depths...

Terra Nil reached 300,000 players and planted 45,000...

Smoky rain with hail in Hyderabad, more rain...

Pope presided over Chrism mass from the Vatican

Proposals to stabilize precarious historical teachers in the...

Balochistan’s ‘King’ wins karate competitions in America

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy