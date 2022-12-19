Listen to the audio version of the article

Pensions minimum at 600 euros per month for the “over 75s” only and exclusively for 2023. Confirmation of the full 100% adjustment to inflation for checks up to 4 times the minimum, equal to 2,100 euros gross per month, which will benefit from a increase of 153 euros per month always gross.

Revaluation that rises from 80 to 85% for treatments up to 5 times the minimum (2,626 euros gross per month), increasing the amount from 153 to around 162 euros, but which decreases again for the other 4 categories:

– from 55 to 53% for pensions up to 6 times the minimum (3,150 euros) with a further sacrifice of over 4 euros per month;

– from 50 to 47% for those up to 8 times the minimum, equal to 4,200 euros, with a loss of another 9 euros;

– from 40 to 37% up to 10 times the minimum (5,250 euros per month), with an additional reduction of over 11 euros;

– from 35 to 32% over 10 times the minimum, which in the case of a check for 5,350 euros would always make up a reduction of around 11 euros.

These are the effects produced by the amendments to the pension chapter of the maneuver with which the mechanism was further revised equalization of pension allowances, which from 1 January 2023 will take the place of the current one based on only 3 brackets.

Stop the scheme with three bands

From 1 January 2023, the current scheme divided into 3 income brackets for the revaluation of pensions will be phased out:

– 100% for treatments up to 4 times the minimum INPS treatment (525.38 euros per month);

– 90% for those exceeding 4 times and up to 5 times the minimum;

– 75% on amount brackets exceeding 5 times the minimum.

The full indexation rate of high cost of living checks had been set for 2023 at 7.3% by a decree from the Ministry of the Economy.

The new system with six bands

The Meloni government has decided to switch to a two-year 6-band mechanism that ensures full revaluation of treatments up to 2,100 euros gross per month and triggers a progressive tightening on those with higher amounts.