The situation of Route 45 in the department of Huila has become criticized, after the landslides registered in the Pericongo sector, a strategic corridor in the south of the country. The instability of the rock has the authorities in suspense before enabling it for the normal transit of passengers.

The problem continues in the department of Huila with the closure of the road in the Pericongo sector, due to the rains and rock slides. Despite the fact that the total closure was maintained for about 16 hours, two alternate roads for light vehicles were enabled, one through Acevedo and the other through Naranjal. However, these alternate roads are in poor condition and are only suitable for light vehicles.

The Ruta al Sur SAS Concessionaire has informed that a restricted passage has been enabled in PR 33+950 of the National Route 4504 Pericongo sector only for heavy-duty vehicles that are dammed in the road corridor, at 4:00 a.m. pm until 6:00 pm In addition, on Saturday, March 11 and Sunday, March 12, 2023, controlled passage will be allowed exclusively for this same type of cargo vehicles, from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Although rocky material removal work is being carried out in the landslide area, during the hours that the road will be completely closed at this point, the rocky material removal work still deposited on the upper slope of the slope will continue. .

For light vehicles, the recommendation to take alternate routes is reiterated: from the south: Pitalito – Acevedo – Suaza – Altamira and from the north: Altamira – Suaza – Acevedo-Pitalito. You can also take the Pericongo – Naranjal – Altamira road. Despite these measures, there are still difficulties in total mobility, especially for municipalities such as Timaná, Pitalito, San Agustín and Isnos, as well as the neighboring departments that need supplies.

It is expected that once the technical studies are carried out by the Concessionaire, a definitive solution can be given to the problem of landslides in the Pericongo sector. Meanwhile, security measures must be taken into account and travel times should be foreseen to avoid inconveniences.

It is important to note that dilapidated alternate roads for light vehicles are not a sustainable solution in the long term, as they can cause greater problems and dangers for drivers and vehicles. Therefore, it is necessary that the necessary repairs be carried out so that these roads can be traveled safely and comfortably.

In addition, the economic impact that this road closure may have on the region must be taken into account. It is important that short-term solutions are sought to guarantee the supply of neighboring municipalities and departments. The lack of access to supplies and the interruption of trade can negatively affect the economy and the quality of life of the inhabitants of the region.

