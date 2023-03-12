US authorities have admitted that the three mysterious objects shot down last week were likely “harmless” and “benign” and that the first missile fired at one of them missed its target.

The US military’s first shot at the unknown object over Lake Huron “landed harmlessly” on the Canadian border.

The national security spokesman for the White House, John Kirbystated: “The intelligence community is considering as the main explanation that it could simply be balloons linked to some commercial or benign purpose.”

This is what we know so far

What does “benign” balloon mean? It’s not entirely clear if “benign” means civilian drones, commercial or advertising balloons, or something else – but Mr. Kirby elaborated a bit.

He said a “range of entities” including countries, companies and research organizations send objects up that high for “purposes that are not nefarious at all.”

The Defense Minister of Canada described the object shot down on the orders of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as a “small, cylindrical object.”

Mr. Kirby also hinted that the objects were substantially different from the spy balloon, specifically in size.

Beyond that, there have been very few details about the objects or what they might be.

What we do know is that there is no indication that the objects were part of any larger surveillance operation.

“We don’t see anything that points right now to them being part of the spy balloon program [de la República Popular China]Kirby declared.

Conspiracy theories are also proliferating that the devices are a ploy to distract Americans from everything from immigration to the war in Ukrainegoing through the chemical spill in Ohio.

Internet messages about aliens have also increased nearly 300% since the spy balloon was identified, according to Zignal Labs, a San Francisco-based media intelligence firm.

Have the knocked down objects been recovered? Authorities continue to recover the remains of the spy balloon, but have not yet reached the other objects shot down afterwards.

Recovery efforts have been hampered by weather conditions and the remote locations in which they have landed.

It is expected that it will be quite some time before they meet.

“The one from the coast of Alaska You are on very, very difficult terrain,” General Milley said.

«[Está en] the Arctic Circle, with very, very low temperatures, 40 degrees below zero.

One of the objects is in the Rocky Mountains, in the Canadian Yukon, and the last one is in Lake Huron, which has an area of ​​almost 60,000 square kilometers.

The first missile missed the object that was flying over Lake Huron The F-16 plane commissioned by President Joe Biden to shoot down the object that was flying over the border between USA y Canada he missed the first of his two attempts.

General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, stated that despite the ruling, they had been “very, very careful” to ensure that the shots “are in fact safe.”

“And that is the orientation of the president,” he said.

“Shoot him down, but make sure we minimize collateral damage and preserve the safety of the American people.”

The missile fell into the waters of Lake Huron.

The government now faces scrutiny over whether it is causing unnecessary risk by shooting down objects that do not pose a security threat.

And this despite letting what officials described as a Chinese spy balloon traverse much of the country before shooting it down.

