There is also not much information about the last two that were shot down, while work is being done to recover their remains, but the Democratic leader in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, said Sunday that both are believed to be balloons, albeit smaller than the alleged Chinese spy balloon. intercepted last week.

The senator, who was informed about these objects by the White House National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan, stated that the devices were flying at an altitude of 12,000 meters, assuming a “danger” for commercial aviation.

Schumer stressed that until a few months ago the United States did not know anything about these balloons, and assured that the Army and US intelligence are focused on collecting all the necessary information.

The detection and demolition of these flying objects occurs amid the diplomatic crisis between Washington and Beijing after last week the United States shot down an alleged Chinese spy balloon that flew over much of its territory.