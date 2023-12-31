Persecution continues in Nicaragua: Daniel Ortega’s regime detained six other priests

The Daniel Ortega regime in Nicaragua has intensified its crackdown on the Catholic Church, with the recent detention of six priests in a new offensive against religious leaders. According to local NGOs, the Nicaraguan Police arrested Monsignors Silvio Fonseca, Raúl Zamora, and Gerardo Rodríguez, as well as priests Mykel Monterrey, Miguel Mántica, and Marcos Díaz between Friday night and Saturday morning.

These arrests bring the total number of religious leaders imprisoned in Nicaragua to 15, including Bishop Isidro Mora, the vicar general of Managua Carlos Avilés, and several other priests. There are growing concerns about the safety and wellbeing of these individuals, as they face persecution and imprisonment for their faith and opposition to the Ortega regime.

Auxiliary bishop of the capital, Silvio Báez, who has been living in exile since 2019, denounced the recent crackdown, calling it a “fierce hunt against priests” by the “criminal Ortega dictatorship.” He appealed to the international community and the Catholic Church to show solidarity and raise their voices in denouncing this persecution.

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights for Central America has condemned the forced disappearance of members of the Church, emphasizing the violation of religious freedom in Nicaragua. The opposition Civic Alliance for Justice and Democracy of Nicaragua also expressed deep concern and demanded respect for the physical and psychological integrity of the imprisoned religious leaders.

Exiled lawyer Martha Patricia Molina has evaluated the recent intensification of raids as a preparation for mass exile or criminal accusations against religious individuals. The tense relationship between the Church and the ruling party in Nicaragua has led to dozens of religious people being persecuted and imprisoned, serving as a source of opposition to the Ortega regime.

In one of the most emblematic cases of repression, Bishop Rolando Álvarez was sentenced to 26 years and four months in prison, and stripped of his nationality and citizenship rights for life. This ruling came shortly after the release of political prisoners bound for the United States, a move that was rejected by the Church.

The situation in Nicaragua continues to draw international concern and condemnation of the Ortega regime’s actions against the Catholic Church. The safety and freedom of the imprisoned religious leaders are at the forefront of these growing concerns.

