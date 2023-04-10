The Peruvian National Police (PNP) this Sunday arrested eleven members of an international network linked to extortion.

In a large operation they found the thugs who scammed through the so-called ‘drop-by-drop loans’. The main headquarters were in the Lima district of San Juan de Lurigancho, informed the Minister of the Interior, Vicente Romero, after the police action.

“Several specialized units of the PNP have participated, whom I must congratulate for this patient intelligence work. Also because of the important blow they have dealt to this criminal organization,” he said.

Among the detainees there are seven Colombians and four Venezuelans, which allegedly offered this type of scam loan. The ‘drop by drop’ forces people to return the money with high interest and threats.

The minister explained that it is the first time that the PNP has intervened in a foreign criminal organization that was especially dedicated to this type of extortion.

He explained that the Police found two firearms that the gang used to threaten the people to whom they lent the money and did not pay.

In addition, they found 150 packages of basic coca paste, 17 motorcycles used to carry out the collections. Also propaganda of these loans, collection control notebooks and bank cards.

Other voices of the authorities

For his part, the Commander General of the PNP, Jorge AnguloHe stressed that this operation is not only related to work against extortion crimes. It also deals with murder, serious injury and property crimes related to the ‘gota a gota’ modality.

indicated that these criminals capture potential victims in need of money to offer them loans with very high interest rates. Which they must pay daily or else they will suffer reprisals that, in some cases, can end their lives.

In this sense, the minister called on the public not to fall into the temptation of quick and easy money from lenders.

The operation was carried out through the Criminal Investigation Directorate and the Special Robbery Directorate. Also with the collaboration of police detectives, personnel from the Lima Police Region and the Green Squad.

The Police reported that the eleven people arrested will be made available to the Prosecutor’s Office for the corresponding legal proceedings.

