Petro officially asked to elect another progressive government in 2026

President Gustavo Petro aspires for his political project to continue in another Government and has already focused his attention on who will be his successor. During a public event in Cauca, the president reiterated that several of his programs will need another period to be implemented.

The president pointed out that the Colombian State for two centuries has failed to transform the territory to allow violence and inequalities to be overcome. As he said, the elites who have dominated are white and consider blacks and indigenous people as slaves.

“It is the exclusion of the territory that has been moved by a mental exclusion, the exclusion of the Colombian oligarchy and that has been the case for two centuries. It is about changing that now,” said President Petro, during his speech to the communities of the municipality of Buenos Aires.

“A problem that is serious and essential, which is how an excluded territory now becomes a prosperous territory, in favor of the communities that live in that territory, and I believe that that is the challenge of this Government. Of course we do not have enough time, we must also elect a progressive Government,” added the president.

According to Petro, this time is necessary to be able to transform the territories which, in his concept, is what will produce peace in the country. “If we put it in the specific issues of today, it involves knowing how to replace the illicit economy with a licit one or turning the illicit licit, that is, it involves knocking an i,” he said.

The president gave as an example the Alto del Cauca farm, which was delivered to peasant communities through the Special Assets Society, which will have the capacity to have four hundred thousand broiler chickens and up to one hundred dairy cows, as well as other agricultural production spaces.

He noted that it will be the responsibility of the community to demonstrate the success of this program, which will be measured by the “oligarchy.” According to Petro, this will allow the illicit cocaine economy to be replaced. “We do not need to go there with a rifle in hand to repress the population, we do not need to fumigate with poisons like in the past, we do not need someone out there to think about how a massacre is carried out there so that people supposedly learn from terror and fear.” No, we need to show that it can be done,” said the president.

The president pointed out that if it is demonstrated that by this means the transformation of the territory and the overcoming of illicit economies is possible, compliance with an axis of the peace agreement with the FARC in the country will be extended and will allow the change in the State to be demonstrated. .

“A frustration of a State of two centuries that has not been able to progress the excluded territories and the excluded population here we show that by changing it it can be done, it can be done with the strength of the people,” said the head of state.

The president pointed out that one of the policies that will not be able to be completed in his Government will be the agrarian reform, which is still incipient. According to Petro, they are advancing towards the goal of purchasing and distributing three million hectares, of which they have reached 48,000 in the first year, but which are just a starting point for the redistribution of 15 million that in their opinion are needed to transform the landscape. in the country.

“This State that we have today is not suitable for carrying out agrarian reform, we have to rebuild it,” said President Petro. “I am afraid that the figure of three million hectares that was left in the peace agreements is illusory if we do not have enough audacity to achieve numbers that exceed at least one million hectares and we can give the new Government, hopefully progressive, wisdom on how to effectively carry out agrarian reform,” added the president. With Infobae

