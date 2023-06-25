Home » Piedmont: Molinari, Cirio is the natural candidate – Piedmont
News

by admin
‘The right civic list if it widens the perimeter of the centre-right’

(ANSA) – CHIVASSO (TORINO), JUNE 25 – “For the League, Cirio is the natural candidate to continue the job, we have been saying this for months, and we are very happy that a few weeks ago he dissolved the reserves. The team that wins and works you must not change”.

Thus the re-elected Piedmontese secretary of the Lega Riccardo Molinari, speaking of the 2024 Regionals, on the sidelines of the regional congress in Chivasso. Regarding the civic list in support of the candidate Cirio, “he has every right to do it and it is right to do it because our governors in Lombardy, Veneto and Friuli have done it. It must be a list that widens the perimeter of the centre-right, therefore we agree on a civic list by Cirio that collects experiences outside the centre-right. We would instead be more critical – concluded Molinari – if it were a container in which political exponents who already have a reference party move”. (HANDLE).

