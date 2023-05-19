‘Piemonte Film Network’ was presented in Cannes – Piedmont

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TURIN, MAY 19 – The ‘Piemonte Film Network’ was presented today in Cannes in an event organized by the Turin Piedmont Film Commission and the National Cinema Museum – TorinoFilmLab, together with the Piedmont Region and the Compagnia di San Paul. Thus, the set of novelties, opportunities, funds and tools that the Piedmontese cinema system makes available to the entire cinematographic sector were presented to the audiovisual decision markers.



The novelties under the spotlight are the Piemonte Film TV Fund of the Region, which makes 12 million available in the three-year period 2023-2025, the 15 years of the TorinoFilmLab which, presented precisely at Cannes in 2008, contributed to the creation of 171 titles including international series, awarding over 6 million euros, the Piemonte Film TV Development Fund to support the development and planning phase of films and TV series and lastly the announcement of the 6th edition of Tfi Film Industry.



“We are proud – say the president of the Turin Piedmont Film Commission Beatrice Borgia and the director Paolo Manera – to have actively collaborated in the realization of this event which we believe fully represents the concrete synergy between public bodies and institutions and deprives the Piedmontese fabric. An important moment to present the many faces of the ‘Piemonte Film Network’ at an international level which contribute to enhancing the territory, producing significant results and offering new opportunities to the audiovisual sector”. (HANDLE).

