Czech Republic – Norway at the Hockey World Cup

So far, Norway has scored only one win over the total from Slovenia, taking one point due to a defeat in separate raids against Kazakhstan. The next two losses were against Switzerland and Latvia.
Mutual balance between the Czech Republic and Norway at the World Hockey Championships
The Czech hockey team played a total of 16 games with the Norwegian team at the world championships. Only two of them ended in a draw and the Czechs lost only one.
This happened in 2010 at the WC in Cologne, when the Norwegians won 3:2. Paradoxically, the last gold medal from the world championship for Czech hockey came from this championship.
|Datum
|Place
|Result
|April 21, 1993
|Dortmund
|Czech Republic 2:0 Norway
|April 30, 1994
|Canazei
|Czech Republic 2:2 Norway
|April 29, 1995
|Stockholm
|Czech Republic 3:1 Norway
|April 24, 1996
|Vienna
|Czech Republic 2:2 Norway
|April 28, 1999
|Lillehamer
|Czech Republic 6:3 Norway
|April 29, 2000
|St. Petersburg
|Czech Republic 4:0 Norway
|May 12, 2006
|Riga
|Czech Republic 5:2 Norway
|April 27, 2009
|balls
|Czech Republic 2:3 Norway
|May 11, 2010
|Mannheim
|Czech Republic 2:3 Norway
|May 7, 2012
|Stockholm
|Czech Republic 4:3 SN Norway
|May 14, 2013
|Stockholm
|Czech Republic 7:0 Norway
|May 18, 2014
|Minks
|Czech Republic 1:0 Norway
|May 12, 2016
|Moscow
|Czech Republic 7:0 Norway
|May 11, 2017
|Paris
|Czech Republic 1:0 PP Norway
|May 11, 2019
|Bratislava
|Czech Republic 7:2 Norway
|May 21, 2022
|Tampere
|Czech Republic 4:1 Norway
|May 20, 2023
|Riga
|Czech Republic – Norway ONLINE
Even though the neighboring Nordic countries are very successful in hockey, Norway has not been able to place higher than 6th place in its recent history (calculated since 1992). It won at the World Cup in 2011.
At the last championship in 2022, Norway finished thirteenth, leaving behind teams from Kazakhstan, Italy and Great Britain.