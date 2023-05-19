Czech Republic – Norway at the Hockey World Cup

So far, Norway has scored only one win over the total from Slovenia, taking one point due to a defeat in separate raids against Kazakhstan. The next two losses were against Switzerland and Latvia.

Mutual balance between the Czech Republic and Norway at the World Hockey Championships

The Czech hockey team played a total of 16 games with the Norwegian team at the world championships. Only two of them ended in a draw and the Czechs lost only one.

This happened in 2010 at the WC in Cologne, when the Norwegians won 3:2. Paradoxically, the last gold medal from the world championship for Czech hockey came from this championship.

Datum Place Result April 21, 1993 Dortmund Czech Republic 2:0 Norway April 30, 1994 Canazei Czech Republic 2:2 Norway April 29, 1995 Stockholm Czech Republic 3:1 Norway April 24, 1996 Vienna Czech Republic 2:2 Norway April 28, 1999 Lillehamer Czech Republic 6:3 Norway April 29, 2000 St. Petersburg Czech Republic 4:0 Norway May 12, 2006 Riga Czech Republic 5:2 Norway April 27, 2009 balls Czech Republic 2:3 Norway May 11, 2010 Mannheim Czech Republic 2:3 Norway May 7, 2012 Stockholm Czech Republic 4:3 SN Norway May 14, 2013 Stockholm Czech Republic 7:0 Norway May 18, 2014 Minks Czech Republic 1:0 Norway May 12, 2016 Moscow Czech Republic 7:0 Norway May 11, 2017 Paris Czech Republic 1:0 PP Norway May 11, 2019 Bratislava Czech Republic 7:2 Norway May 21, 2022 Tampere Czech Republic 4:1 Norway May 20, 2023 Riga Czech Republic – Norway ONLINE

Even though the neighboring Nordic countries are very successful in hockey, Norway has not been able to place higher than 6th place in its recent history (calculated since 1992). It won at the World Cup in 2011.