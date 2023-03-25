Those interested in celestial phenomena will enjoy from this March 25 to 30 of the present month of a planetary alignment.

during these six days will be visible and aligned forming an arc, the planets Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Uranus.

The alignment of planets is part of the celestial mechanics of movement of these bodies around the sun and are easily predicted by astronomers.

It is generally said that they align because form a straight linebut this time they can be seen in the form of an arc shortly after sunset.

If on some of these nights we can have clear skies, we can observe these planetssome with the naked eye, others with the help of binoculars or telescopes.

key day

Experts indicate that the best day to observe the alignment is Tuesday March 28when they will reach their maximum brightness.

That evening, and very close to the horizon, it will be possible to observe Jupiter with a magnitude -2.1 and Mercury with a magnitude -1.3, in the constellation of Pisces, while Venus will be in the constellation of Aries, with a magnitude of -4.0 and very close. from it will be Uranus with a magnitude of 5.8 and Mars of magnitude 0.9 will be in the constellation of Gemini.

Both Venus, Mars and Jupiter can be seen with the naked eye if the sky is not polluted, whereas to see Mercury and Uranus an optical instrument will be needed.

the myths

While the scientists describe the phenomenon as something normal within the celestial mechanics that in no way affects the earth, the spokesmen of the esoteric world think something else.

planetary alignments, like most celestial phenomenahave generated fear among humanity since the beginning of civilization.

Ya Nostradamus had predicted a big earthquake in california during the planetary alignment that occurred in 2015, which did not occur.

planetary alignments have been related to the end of the world and catatrophes by occultists.

There are even those who think that the latest earthquakes and earthquakes that have been occurring in the world are related to this type of natural phenomenon.

more lineups

astronomers have predicted other alignment dates during 2023what they consider as a very normal celestial event that is common to occur.

These are:

• On April 24 there will be a small evening alignment of Mercury, Uranus, Venus and Mars.

• On May 29 you will have a small morning alignment of Uranus, Mercury, Jupiter and Saturn.

• On June 17 we will see a great morning alignment of Mercury, Uranus, Jupiter, Neptune and Saturn.

• On July 26, an evening mini-alignment of Mercury, Venus and Mars will be observed.

• And on August 24 at sunset, we will enjoy a mini alignment of Mercury and Mars setting and Saturn rising while at night we will see a small alignment of Uranus, Jupiter, Neptune and Saturn.

There are many applications that can be downloaded to the cell phone to be able to identify the objects in the sky that can be very useful when identifying the planets during lineups.

