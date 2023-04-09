In the morning, the police received a telephone report that drugs were being consumed in a parked truck in Haid.

Patrol officers finally found the driver, a 40-year-old Slovakian. Because the vehicle inspection revealed symptoms of drug use, the man had to undergo a clinical examination, where the medical officer determined that he was unfit to drive. The driver had to surrender his driver’s license and deposit a security deposit.

When his supervisor, a 27-year-old Romanian from the Linz-Land district, wanted to pick up the vehicle keys in the afternoon, the officers also became suspicious of him. Again, the medical officer determined that he was unfit to drive. Both drivers are reported to the Linz-Land district authority.

