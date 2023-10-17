POLICE EVENTS « CDE News

HIT PMT AND DRAGS HIM SEVERAL BLOCKS

ASUNCION (special envoy) A motorist dragged an agent of the Municipal Traffic Police (PMT) on the hood of his vehicle in Asunción. The man was detained for theft, since the vehicle was reported stolen.

The incident occurred this Friday afternoon on Lapacho almost Concepción streets, in the Hipódromo neighborhood of Asunción.

In closed circuit cameras you can see when a minivan-type car carries an agent of the Municipal Traffic Police (PMT) on its hood. The agent was left with several injuries after falling to the pavement.

According to Deputy Commissioner Juan Enrique Velázquez, the Traffic agents were carrying out checks in the area and stopped the driver to request his documents, since the man was supposedly talking on the phone.

The man resisted and a heated argument began with the PMT, so he fled the scene.

At that moment, the agent threw himself on the hood of the car to avoid being hit completely and subsequently fell violently to the pavement and was left with several injuries.

The person responsible, whose details were not disclosed, was detained at the 16th Police Station in Asunción and it was confirmed that the vehicle was reported stolen, Telefuturo reported.

KAÑYHAPE DOCTOR WANTED TO CHARGE FOR SURGERY

CIUDAD DEL ESTE (editorial) An injured person arrived yesterday from the town of Itakyry, north of the department of Alto Paraná, to the Regional Hospital of Ciudad del Este.

The man identified as Derlis Maidana, 28 years old, suffered a traffic accident and required emergency surgery, according to the medical professional who assisted him.

Doctor Dr. Alaudi Láza, neurosurgeon, requested the family for the sum of Gs. 3,100,000 to perform the surgical intervention. The delivery of the money would take place behind the Regional Hospital of Ciudad del Este, an occasion in which the relatives tried to film the payment, a situation that the doctor realized and ended up returning the money in question.

Given what happened, the doctor suspended the emergency surgery that he had to perform.

Another doctor who attended to Maidana confirmed that he suffered brain death.

YOUNG WOMAN WAS ASSAULT AND SEXUALLY ABUSED IN HER HOME

MINGA GUAZU (special envoy) A solitary criminal entered the interior of a home and with a knife in his hand attacked the owner. The bandit stripped the victim of her cell phone and then proceeded to grope and sexually abuse her. Before escaping from her, the subject told the victim that he had supposedly been sent to kill her. The unfortunate event occurred on Saturday at 11:20 p.m. in the San Antonio neighborhood of Km 14 Monday.

The 14th sub-police station reported on a case of house robbery and sexual abuse in which a 27-year-old girl was the victim, who was accused of being an unknown person with dark skin, skinny skin and medium height, who was carrying a knife. The victim told the police that she was alone in her home when the criminal entered and intimidated her with a knife.

According to the victim, first, the bandit stripped her of her cell phone, as well as the charger and headphones. Later he began to grope her and lift up her clothes, supposedly looking for a tattoo of hers because he was sent to kill her. He immediately tied her up with a coat and proceeded to sexually abuse her. After carrying out the crime, the offender ran away from the scene.

MOTHER AND SON DIE IN COLLAPSE CAUSED BY STORM

ITAPÚA (special envoy) “Unfortunately, Mother Nature had an impact on this family. A plant from an old tree fell precisely because of a precarious house that completely collapsed. Under this house there was a family sleeping, spending the night and unfortunately both people lost their lives there,” confirmed the deputy chief of the San Isidro Police Station, Julio Cantero.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:30 p.m. the day before. It happened at a time when the family was already resting and in the middle of the storm the tree fell, knocking down the humble home.

“The little house, which was approximately 4 by 3 meters, was completely destroyed. It was completely collapsed under the tree, and unfortunately these two people: the mother as well as the son were spending the night. The baby remained under the mother’s arm. “Both lost their lives instantly, according to the medical examiner,” lamented the deputy commissioner.

The police officer stated that only two people lived in the house. “She was a single mother whose partner, due to life reasons, is imprisoned in the Itapúa penitentiary and has other older daughters but they live with her brother. Only these two people were in the little house and it is an area that is very difficult to access due to storms, local roads, and red dirt. “It is a new settlement,” she said.

He clarified that only that home was damaged by the storm. “The tree that fell was one and a half meters from the wall of the house. But the strange and unfortunate thing in this case is that it precisely affected the entire part of the house that was completely collapsed,” noted Petty Officer Cantero, mentioning that the woman was 31 years old and her son was 4 years old.

