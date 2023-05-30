Home » Police save ducklings on the highway: duck mother dies
News

by admin
The Erfurt police rescued five ducklings on the A71 on Whit Monday. After a worried call from a driver, the officials looked for the animals between Erfurt-Bindersleben and the Erfurter Kreuz in the afternoon.

Chicks safe and sound on the roadside

Finally they discovered the chicks safely on the road and collected them. The mother duck, on the other hand, did not survive the collision with a car.

According to the police, the little chicks were given to “competent and loving hands” for further care and rearing.

