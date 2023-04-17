Home » Policeman was attacked with a bottle while attending a family fight
News

Policeman was attacked with a bottle while attending a family fight

by admin
Policeman was attacked with a bottle while attending a family fight

In a house in the Villa Jaidith neighborhood of Valledupar, a National Police patrolman was wounded with a bottle at neck level.

It all happened when the uniformed man along with his patrol partner came to attend a domestic fight in which a man was assaulting his sentimental partner and had in his hands a bottle spout with which he also intended to injure the woman. In the midst of the confrontation, this subject attacked the police officer.

The authorities indicated that the attacker fled the place in a high degree of exaltation, but moments later he was located by the Police and turned himself in.

Meanwhile, it was established that the injured official was transferred to a clinic in this capital and is in stable health conditions.

See also  Ϸ´µ Ӧȫ _йҾŻ

You may also like

The Ecuadorian passport is among the weakest in...

He was extorting a farmer from Pitalito since...

The Idol, teaser of the highly anticipated series...

Granny received her long-awaited wheelchair, delivered by the...

“Ballad for dead children” a tribute to Andrés...

an unknown lubricant leaks from the seabed, perhaps...

IN MONALISA YOU SMELL A PACO ZORRINO WHEN...

212,290 Chocoans consume liquefied petroleum gas, LP Gas

Rome: interrupted relationship with the CEO Pietro Berardi...

MOPC repairs damaged part of the Semidei viaduct

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy