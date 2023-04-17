Policeman was attacked with a bottle while attending a family fight

In a house in the Villa Jaidith neighborhood of Valledupar, a National Police patrolman was wounded with a bottle at neck level.

It all happened when the uniformed man along with his patrol partner came to attend a domestic fight in which a man was assaulting his sentimental partner and had in his hands a bottle spout with which he also intended to injure the woman. In the midst of the confrontation, this subject attacked the police officer.

The authorities indicated that the attacker fled the place in a high degree of exaltation, but moments later he was located by the Police and turned himself in.

Meanwhile, it was established that the injured official was transferred to a clinic in this capital and is in stable health conditions.

